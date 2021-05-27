Instagram, Facebook finally allow users to hide likes, view counts

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 08:33 pm

Instagram and Facebook finally let users hide number of likes on posts

In mid-April, Instagram was spotted testing a setting that would allow users to hide the number of likes from others' posts showing up on their feeds as well as their own posts. Facebook was expected to follow suit with a similar implementation. Instagram and its parent company, Facebook, confirmed that the feature is now rolling out to users worldwide. Here are more details.

Depressurize

Instagram was ranked as most detrimental to youngsters' mental health

Interestingly, a 2017 study by the Royal Society for Public Health ranked Instagram as "the most detrimental to young people's mental health and wellbeing." An Instagram spokesperson told The Verge that the new feature has been added after the platform drew flak from health experts. They suggested that removing the like count could reduce anxiety and social pressures for Facebook and Instagram users.

Testing

Users can hide likes from their posts, posts on feed

When the feature was first rolled out as a test for select users around the world, Instagram said that users would be able to hide the like count for individual posts (their own) and/or for the rest of the posts they see on their feed. Instagram has released the feature virtually unchanged for users around the world.

Back to reality

Instagram wants users to focus on content instead of metrics

Pop-up at the top of feed when app is updated

When you update the Instagram app to the latest version, you'll be greeted by a pop-up explaining how Instagram intends to use the new feature to bring the focus back to the content that users share. The pop-up also has a toggle using which you can instantly hide the number of likes for all the posts visible on your feed.

How to enable

New toggle is available under the 'Interactions' settings

If you didn't get the pop-up, you can navigate to Instagram's Settings > Privacy > Posts (under the "Interactions" section). Here a toggle will allow you to show/hide like and view counts on posts from other users. To do the same for your posts, you can select Advanced Settings while creating the post and turn on "hide like and view counts on this post".

Coming soon

Impact on business accounts unclear, Facebook to follow suit soon

However, it isn't clear how this feature will impact those with business accounts on Instagram. Importantly, users will still be able to see a list of everyone who liked a post, although the number of likes will be hidden. A company spokesperson said that a similar option to hide likes and views will be made available on Facebook in the coming weeks.