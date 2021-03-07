Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has put up his first-ever tweet for sale as a non-fungible token (NFT). The tweet reads "just setting up my twttr" and was posted on March 22, 2006. The tweet has been listed on Valuables, a tweet marketplace. On Friday, minutes after Dorsey tweeted a link to the listing, offers went as high as $2,500,000.

NFT summarized NFTs use blockchain technology to identify owners of digital items

An NFT is a token representing a unique and irreplaceable digital entity, in this case, Dorsey's tweet. The system relies on the Ethereum blockchain to keep track of who owns a digital item. NFTs can be traded but are not mutually interchangeable like Bitcoin. This is because each NFT is a different digital entity, unlike Bitcoin where one Bitcoin is interchangeable for another.

Twitter Post Dorsey's first-ever tweet going under the hammer

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

Deep pockets Auction platform compares trading tweets to trading baseball cards

Now, Dorsey's sale listing saw the highest bidder ready to part with $2,500,000 (as of this writing) for ownership of his first-ever tweet. The trading platform Valuables compares sale of tweets to sale and trading of autographed baseball cards. It emphasized that only one unique signed version of a tweet exists.

Ownership explained Buyer will get a certificate with metadata of original tweet

Valuables explained that the tweet's buyer will get an autographed digital certificate signed using cryptography. It will include the metadata of the original tweet. Despite the sale, the tweet will remain online and Dorsey will be shown as the original author for as long as Twitter chooses to keep it that way.

Logical next step Legendary memes are also being listed for auction