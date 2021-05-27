Home / News / Science News / Meizu and MINI team up to launch limited-run Meizu 18
Science

Meizu and MINI team up to launch limited-run Meizu 18

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 27, 2021, 12:16 pm
Meizu and MINI team up to launch limited-run Meizu 18
Meizu collaborates with MINI JCW; unveils limited edition Meizu 18

Meizu, in collaboration with automaker MINI JCW, has launched a special edition handset, called the Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition. It is based on the 2021 Master Challenge Asia tournament where the Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with the BMW-owned brand. The phone costs CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and comes with a custom case as well as four MINI Cooper car badges.

In this article
Design and display

It boasts of a QHD+ Super AMOLED display

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition features a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The device sports a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) curved Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Information

The phone has a 64MP main sensor

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition bears a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP primary lens, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 36W fast-charging

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 36W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The Meizu 18 Master Challenge Limited Edition has been priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,000) and is currently up for grabs in China via the Meizu Tmall official store.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Infinix Hot 10S's first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Latest News

India should procure Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children: Kejriwal

Politics

OnePlus U1S LED TV series tipped to feature 4K display

Science

Antonio Conte parts ways with Serie A champions Inter Milan

Sports

Calls to recall Lakshadweep administrator grow; 8 in BJP resign

India

Amazon's Hollywood push: Will acquire MGM Studios for $8.45 billion

Business

Latest Science News

Royole unveils world's first stretchable display at Display Week

Science

Infinix Hot 10S's first sale today at 12pm via Flipkart

Science

Google's under-display camera patent could radically transform future Pixel phones

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: WhatsApp avenges Twitter in India, and more

Science

Galaxy A22 5G could be Samsung's cheapest 5G smartphone

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, with 65W fast-charging, launched

Science

Toyota celebrates 50th anniversary in Indonesia with limited-run Innova Crysta

Auto

Vivo Y52s (t1 edition) 5G, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched

Science

KTM announces limited-edition 1290 Super Duke RR motorcycle

Auto
Trending Topics