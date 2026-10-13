NASA's Perseverance sets 45.2km Mars record probing habitability
Technology
NASA's Perseverance rover just set a new record on Mars, traveling 45.2km since landing in 2021, beating the previous mark held by Opportunity.
This isn't just about bragging rights; it's part of Perseverance's bigger mission to figure out if Mars ever had the right stuff for life.
Perseverance finds possible signs in Jezero
Perseverance has been rolling around Jezero Crater, checking out spots that used to be ancient lakes. It even found signs in super-old rocks that could hint at past life.
Thanks to its autonomous navigation system called AutoNav, which handles most of the driving, the rover is set to keep exploring until at least 2028, with NASA saying its systems are very solid for more adventures ahead.