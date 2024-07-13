In short Simplifying... In short Research shows that night owls tend to have sharper cognitive functions than early risers, with even those who can adjust their sleep schedules outperforming pure early birds.

Medical data of 26,000 people were analyzed

Night owls have sharper minds than early risers, research finds

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:07 pm Jul 13, 202412:07 pm

What's the story A study led by scientists from Imperial College London, has found that individuals who are active during the night, exhibit higher cognitive function than early birds. The research, published in BMJ Public Health, analyzed biomedical data from 26,000 participants in the UK Biobank who identified as either early birds or night owls. "Our study found that adults who are naturally more active in the evening tended to perform better on cognitive tests than 'morning people,'" said lead author Raha West.

Findings

What did the results suggest?

The study revealed that one group of night owls scored 13.5% higher in cognitive function than a group of early birds. In another sample, night owls still led with 7.5% higher scores. Even intermediate sleepers, who can adjust between night and morning routines, outperformed pure early birds with scores of 10.6 and 6.3% respectively, in two separate population samples. "The findings reflect an overall trend where the majority might lean toward better cognition in the evening types," West explained.

Importance

Optimal sleep duration crucial for brain function

The researchers underscored the significance of getting 7-9 hours of sleep for optimal brain function. They discovered that sleeping less than seven hours or over nine hours adversely affects brain function. "While understanding and working with your natural sleep tendencies is essential, it's equally important to remember to get just enough sleep, not too long or too short," West stated. The study also found that insomnia sufferers didn't show a significant decrease in cognitive performance due to poor sleep quality.

Sleep management

Managing sleep patterns vital for brain function

The study's co-author, Daqing Ma, a professor in ICL's Department of Surgery and Cancer, emphasized the importance of managing sleep patterns to enhance and protect brain function. "We've found that sleep duration has a direct effect on brain function, and we believe that proactively managing sleep patterns is really important for boosting, and safeguarding, the way our brains work," Ma said. The findings did not consider the duration or severity of insomnia in their analysis.

Variance

Not all early birds exhibit lower cognitive performance

Despite the overall findings, West clarified that not all morning people exhibit worse cognitive performance. The study's results reflect a general trend favoring better cognition among evening types, but individual performance can vary. "The findings reflect an overall trend where the majority might lean toward better cognition in the evening types," she reiterated.