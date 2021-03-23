OnePlus Nord N1 bags BIS certification, India launch confirmed

The OnePlus Nord N1 is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, comprising a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary camera. However, the specifications are still under wraps. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP snapper is expected.
The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord N1 will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen in the coming weeks. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.