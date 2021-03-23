Home / News / Science News / OnePlus Nord N1 bags BIS certification, India launch confirmed
OnePlus Nord N1 bags BIS certification, India launch confirmed

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Mar 23, 2021, 05:09 pm
OnePlus's upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Nord N1, is likely to be announced soon. In the latest development, the phone (model number EB2101) has received BIS certification, confirming that it will be launched in India as well.

According to the recently-leaked renders, the handset will offer a punch-hole design, a 6.49-inch flat display, and a triple rear camera unit.

It will have a Full-HD+ display The smartphone will have a 16MP selfie camera It will be backed by a Snapdragon 690 chipset OnePlus Nord N1: Pricing and availability

It will have a Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord N1 will feature a metal-plastic body with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it shall sport a rectangular triple camera module.

The handset will bear a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen, most likely with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

The smartphone will have a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord N1 is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, comprising a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary camera. However, the specifications are still under wraps. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP snapper is expected.

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 690 chipset

The OnePlus Nord N1 will reportedly draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord N1: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord N1 will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen in the coming weeks. However, going by the leaked specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.

