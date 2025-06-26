Perplexity lets you schedule tasks via WhatsApp: Here's how

Perplexity, a popular AI-powered search engine, has introduced a new feature that lets users schedule tasks via WhatsApp . The company's CEO and co-founder Aravind Srinivas made the announcement on LinkedIn . "This is the first time you get to feel a basic assistant on WhatsApp that sends periodic news alerts, custom reminders at a frequency you set all in simple natural language," he said.

User experience How the task scheduling works The new feature allows users to ask the AI chatbot for reminders or updates on specific topics. For instance, you can set a reminder to turn off your AC in an hour or request updates on a particular subject at any time. The AI chatbot will then send these reminders as WhatsApp messages, making it easier for users to manage their tasks and stay informed.

User access How to chat with Perplexity on WhatsApp To use Perplexity on WhatsApp, users just have to add +1-833-436-3285 to their contacts and open the messaging app. This way, they can interact with the AI chatbot without needing any additional apps. The feature is also available on Telegram as "askplexbot," making it more accessible across different platforms.