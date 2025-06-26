Perplexity lets you schedule tasks via WhatsApp: Here's how
What's the story
Perplexity, a popular AI-powered search engine, has introduced a new feature that lets users schedule tasks via WhatsApp. The company's CEO and co-founder Aravind Srinivas made the announcement on LinkedIn. "This is the first time you get to feel a basic assistant on WhatsApp that sends periodic news alerts, custom reminders at a frequency you set all in simple natural language," he said.
User experience
How the task scheduling works
The new feature allows users to ask the AI chatbot for reminders or updates on specific topics. For instance, you can set a reminder to turn off your AC in an hour or request updates on a particular subject at any time. The AI chatbot will then send these reminders as WhatsApp messages, making it easier for users to manage their tasks and stay informed.
User access
How to chat with Perplexity on WhatsApp
To use Perplexity on WhatsApp, users just have to add +1-833-436-3285 to their contacts and open the messaging app. This way, they can interact with the AI chatbot without needing any additional apps. The feature is also available on Telegram as "askplexbot," making it more accessible across different platforms.
Feature expansion
More features expected soon
Along with task scheduling, Perplexity's WhatsApp integration also allows users to ask questions, research topics, generate custom images, and summarize content. This expansion of features makes the AI chatbot a versatile tool for a variety of tasks. Last month, Srinivas had hinted at more features coming to the WhatsApp version of the chatbot including voice mode, memes/videos, fact-checking capabilities and assistant functionalities.