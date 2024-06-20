In brief Simplifying... In brief Proton, originally known as Proton Mail, now offers a secure Photo Backup feature for iPhone users.

Proton can now securely back up photos/videos from your iPhone

What's the story Proton, a Swiss-based tech company, has launched a new feature, Photo Backup for iOS. This tool provides iPhone users with an innovative way to securely backup their photos and videos, using end-to-end encryption. The feature, which has been accessible to Android users since December, is now officially available on Apple devices. Proton promises seamless integration with your iPhone and photo library.

Feature details

Automatic photo upload/sync and offline access

The Photo Backup feature is designed to automatically upload/sync your photo and video collection, providing simultaneous access on the web and smartphones. An "Available offline" mode is also included, allowing users to maintain access to certain pictures and videos without internet connectivity, while preserving their encrypted safety status. Proton's Photo Backup promises free storage of up to 5GB. For those requiring more space, there are paid plans available.

Storage options

Storage plans and additional services

For users who need more than the free 5GB storage, Proton offers a $4/month plan for 200GB of storage space. The Proton Unlimited plan provides 500GB of storage for $10 every month, and includes access to the company's other services like Proton Mail and Proton VPN. These plans are designed to cater to a wide range of storage needs, from casual users to heavy data consumers.

Company evolution

Proton's journey and transition to non-profit model

Proton was founded in 2014 as Proton Mail, initially offering an encrypted email service funded by a successful Indiegogo campaign. Over time, it added new encrypted services like a VPN, calendar, and cloud storage, rebranding itself simply as Proton. Recently, the company announced its transition to a non-profit model for enhanced security and independence from venture capital investors.