The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Spatial Companion processor

Xreal unveils smartphone-like device to complement its AR glasses

Xreal, a company recognized for its augmented reality (AR) glasses, has launched a new device named the Beam Pro. It resembles a typical smartphone but specifically complements Xreal's AR glasses. The Beam Pro aims to enhance the functionality of the glasses by running a tailored version of Android 14, called NebulaOS by Xreal, delivering 2D apps in a 3D environment. The device is now available for purchase in the US, Japan, China, and parts of Europe through Xreal's official website.

The Beam Pro is equipped with a 6.5-inch (1800x2400 pixels) screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Spatial Companion processor. It offers 6GB/8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device also features a dual-lens camera that can capture spatial and 3D videos for viewing in the AR glasses. Notably, the footage from the Beam Pro is compatible with the Apple Vision Pro.

The Beam Pro stands out from typical Android phones due to its dual Type-C ports. These ports allow users to charge the gadget and connect it to their glasses simultaneously. When connected to the glasses, users can use the Beam's screen as a touchpad and have two apps open side by side in their field of view. The device also supports streaming services like Netflix and game streamers like Xbox Game Pass.

The base 6GB/128GB model of Beam Pro costs $199, while a version with 8GB/256GB configuration is priced at $250. The Beam Pro and Xreal's Air 2 Ultra together can cost up to $700, which may be a significant investment for those interested in AR technology.