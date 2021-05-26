Home / News / Science News / Realme Narzo 30 5G, with Dimensity 700, launched in Europe
Realme Narzo 30 5G, with Dimensity 700, launched in Europe

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 01:12 pm
Chinese tech giant Realme has launched the 5G version of its Narzo 30 model in Europe. Priced at €189 (approximately Rs. 16,800), the handset is available via AliExpress. As for the key highlights, the Narzo 30 5G comes with a 90Hz screen, a 48MP triple rear camera system, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colors.

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at €189 (roughly Rs. 16,800) for its solo 4GB/128GB model. The handset is currently up for pre-orders in Europe exclusively via e-commerce site AliExpress.

