Home / News / Science News / Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, with Dimensity 1100 chipset, launched
Science

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, with Dimensity 1100 chipset, launched

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 05:14 pm
Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, with Dimensity 1100 chipset, launched
Redmi Note 10 5G and Pro 5G launched in China

Redmi has launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone, called the Note 10 Pro 5G in China. The handset comes with a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, and a liquid cooling system. Alongside this model, the tech giant has also introduced the Note 10 5G in its home country. For the unversed, it was launched in India in March.

In this article
Design and display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G offers HDR10+ support

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a punch-hole design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It comes in White, Blue, and Green color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Specifications

Everything we know about Redmi Note 10 5G

The Redmi Note 10 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information

It has a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 10 5G and 10 Pro 5G: Pricing details

In China, the Redmi Note 10 5G starts at CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,350) for the 4GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 8GB/256GB top-end variant. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 22,700) for the 8GB/256GB version.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mi 11 Lite officially teased in India, launch imminent

Latest News

IT rules: Centre seeks compliance status from Facebook, Twitter 'ASAP'

India

Bruno Mars becomes first-ever artist with five diamond certified singles

Entertainment

iQOO Z3's India launch date and prices tipped

Science

Mark Ruffalo's Israel-Palestine conflict posts invite netizens' ire, actor apologizes

Entertainment

ICC ODI Rankings: Mehidy Hasan reaches second position

Sports

Latest Science News

Redmi Note 8 (2021) is priced at around Rs. 12,300

Science

macOS 11.4 patches vulnerability allowing malware to take unsolicited screenshots

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Delhi Police pays Twitter a visit, and more

Science

NASA's VIPER will scout for water on Moon's dark side

Science

Instagram could reward content creators with Bonuses for uploading Reels

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Redmi Note 8 (2021), with Helio G85 chipset, goes official

Science

Ahead of launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G's specifications revealed

Science

Ahead of launch, Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note 8's (2021) design

Science

Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon

Science
Trending Topics