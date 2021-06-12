Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy M32 tipped to start at around Rs. 15,000
Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 tipped to start at around Rs. 15,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 05:49 pm
Samsung Galaxy M32 tipped to start at around Rs. 15,000
Prior to launch in India, Samsung Galaxy M32's prices tipped

Samsung is likely to launch a new mid-range Galaxy M32 smartphone in India later this month. In the latest development, an IANS report has claimed that the handset will be priced in the range of Rs. 15,000-20,000. As per the previous leaks, the Galaxy M32 will have a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a plastic frame as well as plastic body. The smartphone will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate. In India, it will be offered in Blue and Black color options.

Information

It will be equipped with a 20MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

As per the tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be priced in India between Rs. 15,000-20,000. However, the official details will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen later this month.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NASA inviting proposals for two private astronaut missions to ISS

Latest News

Private hospitals used only 17% COVID-19 vaccine doses in May

India

Infinix NOTE 10 to go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Science

Ather 450X becomes cheaper thanks to increased FAME II subsidy

Auto

Hardik Pandya aims to go full throttle at T20 WC

Sports

Digvijay's statement regarding 'relook' at Article 370 revocation creates stir

Politics

Latest Science News

Government claims Co-WIN data of 150 million Indians wasn't leaked

Science

Samsung Tab S7 FE's India launch set for June 23

Science

iPad mini 6's leaked renders reveal new iPad Air-like design

Science

Vivo releases Android 11 update for V15 smartphone in India

Science

POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Tab S7 FE's India launch set for June 23

Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Science

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy M32's full specifications leaked

Science

Vivo Y73 tipped to debut in India at Rs. 21,000

Science
Trending Topics