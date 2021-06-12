Samsung Galaxy M32 tipped to start at around Rs. 15,000

Prior to launch in India, Samsung Galaxy M32's prices tipped

Samsung is likely to launch a new mid-range Galaxy M32 smartphone in India later this month. In the latest development, an IANS report has claimed that the handset will be priced in the range of Rs. 15,000-20,000. As per the previous leaks, the Galaxy M32 will have a Super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will sport a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a plastic frame as well as plastic body. The smartphone will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 90Hz refresh rate. In India, it will be offered in Blue and Black color options.

Information

It will be equipped with a 20MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

As per the tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will be priced in India between Rs. 15,000-20,000. However, the official details will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen later this month.