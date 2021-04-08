Samsung will launch a new Galaxy Quantum2 model in South Korea on April 23, according to a Korean blog Naver.com. The handset is said to go official in select markets as Samsung Galaxy A82 5G. Live images of the Galaxy Quantum2 have also been shared on the blog along with some of its key specifications. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone will sport a Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.71-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to offer an IP67-rated build quality and will be available in white and black colors.

Information It will boast of a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 will pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor. Details regarding the other two lenses and the front camera are not known as of now.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon 855+ processor

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy Quantum2: Pricing and availability