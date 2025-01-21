What's the story

Samsung has officially announced the release of its latest software update, One UI 7, for all compatible Galaxy S series devices.

The rollout will be completed by the end of Q1 2025, as per a press blog shared by the company in South Korea today.

The announcement follows a successful beta testing phase, which Samsung described as their most successful beta program to date.

The first beta update was concluded twice as fast as its predecessor, One UI 6 beta.