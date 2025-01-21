Samsung reveals One UI 7 plans for Galaxy S devices
What's the story
Samsung has officially announced the release of its latest software update, One UI 7, for all compatible Galaxy S series devices.
The rollout will be completed by the end of Q1 2025, as per a press blog shared by the company in South Korea today.
The announcement follows a successful beta testing phase, which Samsung described as their most successful beta program to date.
The first beta update was concluded twice as fast as its predecessor, One UI 6 beta.
User-centric development
AI features and user feedback drive improvements
During the One UI 7 testing phase, Samsung's AI features stole the show. The company is already working on user feedback to improve these features.
However, the press release did not mention anything about the update for Samsung's latest flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.
While this timeline may be limited to Korea, global users will likely get it around the same time.
Feature preview
One UI 7 update: A sneak peek into new features
The One UI 7 update brings a new Now Bar, a pill-shaped dynamically updating bar on the lock screen. The feature lets you control music playback, timers, and more.
The Quick Settings panel has also been redesigned with new app icons for an overall fresh look.
Other subtle UI tweaks include an updated camera app interface and a vertical app drawer for the first time.