Scientists identify Invictibellatrix amberina as distant T. rex cousin
Technology
Scientists have finally identified a new dinosaur species, Invictibellatrix amberina, more than a century after its fossil was dug up on England's Isle of Wight.
This dinosaur is a distant cousin of T. rex, and its discovery is helping researchers piece together how these ancient predators evolved and spread across the world.
CT scans reveal Europe's 1st megaraptoran
The fossil was first collected in 1924 and sat in London's Natural History Museum until modern technology like CT scans revealed some unique skull features.
It turns out, Invictibellatrix amberina was smaller and faster, and it is the first megaraptoran ever found in Europe, changing what scientists thought about where these dinosaurs once roamed.