Signal's latest beta (5.3.1) release contains features designed to give the former WhatsApp users a reassuringly familiar experience. Spotted by WABetaInfo, the release addresses a host of additions, including Signal's lack of independent wallpaper on a per chat basis. Formerly a reserve of the tech savvy, Signal now welcomes its new-found mainstream users with animated stickers, which is also a first for the service.

WhatsApp-like Low data mode, automatic file download, and easy group-chat invites

The beta release isn't restricted to cosmetic updates. Also included is a low-data mode for calls and the option to set file destination settings to enable automatic file download, which is another feature directed at the newer audience. Existing users are also incentivized to invite friends and family with a new feature that makes it easier to send shareable group chat invites.

More the merrier WhatsApp users will appreciate the enhanced group call feature

WhatsApp-converts used to the service's group calling feature will appreciate Signal's enhancement to it. The maximum number of group call participants have now been increased from five to eight in total. Also, the app now has its first official sticker pack. Signal adds its own power-user twist by allowing desktop app users to create animated stickers, which can then be shared with friends.

Not for profit Signal relies on donations; Doesn't sell user data for profit

Signal's unique proposition is its non-profit nature. Unlike traditional messaging services, whose business model revolves around selling your data to the highest bidder, Signal operates on donations and private funding. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently admitted to donating to the Signal Foundation. This doesn't come as a surprise since he tweeted it as an alternative for users upset by WhatsApp's ham-handed approach to privacy.

Zero sum game Signal records 9,483 percent growth following WhatsApp controversy