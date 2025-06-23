Sony launches a full-frame mirrorless camera in India at ₹6L

Sony has launched its latest full-frame mirrorless camera, the Alpha 1 II, in India. It costs ₹5.8 lakh. The second-generation model features a high-resolution 50.1MP Exmor RS stacked CMOS sensor and BIONZ XR image processing engine for exceptional image quality. It also delivers up to 30 frames per second (fps) of continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking, an anti-distortion shutter, and enhanced image stabilization capabilities.

Tech specs Real-time Recognition AF for fast, accurate focusing The Alpha 1 II has real-time Recognition AF with an AI processing unit, keeping subjects in focus. It can instantly recognize a person's head and torso, while also tracking birds, animals, insects and vehicles accurately. The camera offers blackout-free high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking at up to 30fps. It can track complex movements with AF/AE calculations at up to 120 times per second.

Video capabilities Optical image stabilization of up to 8.5 stops The Alpha 1 II lets you crop and edit 4K movies from an 8K source footage. It supports 8K recording in XAVC HS format with optional Full HD proxy, as well as full-frame or Super35mm oversampled from 5.8K, with full pixel readout and no pixel binning. The camera offers optical image stabilization of up to 8.5 stops (center) and seven stops (periphery) when shooting still images, as well as a new Dynamic active Mode for video shooting.

Design Multi-angle LCD monitor offered The Alpha 1 II gets a 3.2-inch LCD monitor with four-axis multi-angle adjustment. It also packs a new deep-type padded eyepiece cup (model FDA-EP21) accessory for extra viewing support. For extra battery support, the camera gets a BC-ZD1 Dual-Battery Charger that quickly charges two Z batteries (model NP-FZ100) simultaneously in just over 2.5 hours to full charge.