Next Article

The new titles cater to different gaming preferences

Sony reveals PlayStation Plus games for April 2024

By Akash Pandey 10:32 am Mar 31, 202410:32 am

What's the story Sony has revealed the list of games for its PlayStation Plus subscription service for April 2024. The roster includes titles such as Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. This diverse selection is set to provide subscribers with a range of gaming experiences. The games will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members from April 2 until May 6.

Top title

Immortals of Aveum: A standout title in the lineup

Immortals of Aveum, a first-person shooter game developed by Ascendant Studios and published by Electronic Arts (EA), is a notable inclusion in the lineup. Notably, this is the first AAA title to utilize Unreal Engine 5.1. Released in August 2023, the game uses magic as its primary weapon. The narrative revolves around Jak, who transforms from a thief to a key protector of the kingdom of Aveum.

Notable addition

Minecraft Legends: A unique blend of strategy and action

Minecraft Legends, a collaboration between Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, is another intriguing addition to the lineup. This title introduces real-time action strategy gameplay into the popular Minecraft universe, offering it a new twist. Since its launch in April 2023, it has received mixed reviews, with a metascore of 71 and a user score of 4.8.

Unique experience

Skul: The Hero Slayer completes the selection

Completing the selection is Skul: The Hero Slayer, a captivating 2D platformer. This game offers a unique twist by having players assist demons instead of battling them. Players assume the role of Skul, a skeleton hero on a mission to liberate demon allies from human foes. The game has been positively received overall, boasting a metascore of 80 based on 23 reviews.

What's more?

Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle remains accessible to players

In addition to these games, members can also enjoy the Mega Bundle for the first-person shooter game, Overwatch 2. The bundle will continue to offer exclusive skins and other perks to players from April 2 until May 6. It includes a variety of skins such as Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin, Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin, and Runner Sojourn Epic Skin among others, along with 5x Battle Pass Tier Skips.