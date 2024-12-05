Summarize Simplifying... In short To check your credit score on Flipkart, simply log into the app, navigate to the 'Account' section, and select 'Credit Score'.

After providing necessary personal details and completing verification, your score will be displayed.

Regularly monitoring this score is crucial for maintaining financial health, and if it's lower than expected, consider strategies to improve it, like settling outstanding debts.

You can access your credit score with just a few steps

How to check your credit score on Flipkart

By Akash Pandey 06:07 pm Dec 05, 202406:07 pm

What's the story Checking your credit score is an important step in managing your financial health, and Flipkart offers an easy way to do so. With just a few steps, you can access your credit score through their platform, helping you stay informed about your credit standing. Whether you're planning to apply for a loan, credit card, or simply want to monitor your credit status, Flipkart's service provides a convenient and secure method to check your score anytime.

Process

Steps to check your credit score

Open the Flipkart app and log in to your account. Head to the 'Account' section at the bottom and tap 'Credit Score' to view your credit report instantly. Fill in the required details by providing necessary personal information, such as your PAN number, date of birth, first and last name, and email. Click the checkbox and complete the verification process via OTP or other required methods.

Credit health

Boosting your financial health

Once your details are verified, your credit score will be displayed. If you find that your score is lower than expected, you can explore options to improve it, such as paying off outstanding debts or checking for discrepancies in your credit report. Monitoring your credit score is an essential practice to ensure that you're prepared for any financial opportunities. Make sure to check it regularly to stay on top of your financial health.