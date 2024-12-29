Summarize Simplifying... In short To check your YouTube video's impressions and watch time, tap your profile picture, select 'View channel', and then 'Analytics' on the YouTube app.

For a deeper dive, use YouTube Studio's 'Impressions and how they led to watch time' report, which shows how thumbnail impressions convert into views and watch time, and the percentage recommended by YouTube.

Use YouTube Studio for detailed analysis

How to check your video's impressions, watch time on YouTube

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:05 pm Dec 29, 202402:05 pm

What's the story YouTube offers a detailed analytics feature to track how well your video is performing. The tool, available via Content or Reach tab in YouTube Analytics, gives an insight into how frequently your video thumbnails appear on the platform. It also shows how these thumbnail impressions translate into views and watch time. Steps for accessing this data is a bit different on the YouTube app and YouTube Studio app.

Procedure

Accessing analytics on YouTube app

To access analytics on YouTube app, open the app and tap your profile picture. From there, select 'View channel' and tap 'Analytics' from the middle menu. This will give a brief summary of your channel's performance. For YouTube Studio app users on Android, open the app, select 'Content' from the bottom menu, select a specific video for data analysis, and tap on the 'Analytics' tab.

Detailed analysis

Delving into impressions and watch time

For a more detailed analysis, we recommend using YouTube Studio. Here, you can select the 'All' filter to see the "Impressions and how they led to watch time" report. This report gives a visual representation of how thumbnail impressions have converted into views and watch time. It also indicates what percentage of these impressions came from YouTube recommending their videos to viewers.