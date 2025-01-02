You can disable auto-downloads for all chats

How to prevent WhatsApp from saving media to your device

By Akash Pandey 05:43 pm Jan 02, 202505:43 pm

What's the story Tired of WhatsApp cluttering your phone with unwanted photos and videos? By default, the platform saves all received media to your device's storage, crowding your gallery. Thankfully, you can stop this with a quick settings tweak. Here's how to turn off the auto-download option and regain control over what gets saved to your phone.

User guide

Disable automatic media saving for all chats

To prevent WhatsApp from saving media to your device: Tap the three-dot icon, select "Settings," and press the "Chats" option. Toggle off "Media visibility." You can re-enable it anytime to resume automatic media saving. This won't impact your previous auto-download settings for specific chats or groups.

Information

Stop auto-downloads for specific chats or groups

To customize media saving settings for individual or group chats, open the "Chats" tab and select a chat. Now, press the contact or group name to access contact info or group info. Select "Media visibility" >No >OK.