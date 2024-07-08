In brief Simplifying... In brief Gamgee's next-gen Wi-Fi Home Alarm System uses advanced algorithms to detect and recognize individuals in a room based on their unique "body prints".

The system, controlled via an app, undergoes a two-week training phase to familiarize itself with regular occupants, alerting users to any unfamiliar presence.

Gamgee is currently crowdfunding for this innovative system, promising privacy and potential applications in elderly care. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gamgee is now seeking funding on Indiegogo

Next-gen Wi-Fi can read the room (and who's in it)

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:59 pm Jul 08, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Dutch start-up Gamgee has developed a new system that uses Wi-Fi networks, to detect the presence of physical intruders. The Wi-Fi Home Alarm System can learn to recognize residents, regular visitors, and pets, and alert homeowners to strangers or even when an elderly person falls. This system utilizes the invisible Wi-Fi signals already present in homes, connecting various devices such as phones, laptops, lightbulbs, and fridges.

Advanced detection

The system uses specialized algorithms

Research has shown that specialized algorithms can analyze reflected Wi-Fi signals to detect a person inside a room, even through walls. These algorithms have been further developed to differentiate individuals based on body shape, height, or even the way they walk. The technology is capable of counting up to 20 people inside a room. Gamgee's system uses these advancements to form a mesh network of routers, that ensure reliable internet connection and motion detection throughout the house.

Training phase

It learns to recognize "body prints"

Gamgee's Wi-Fi Home Alarm System undergoes a two-week training phase, during which it learns to recognize "body prints" of residents and regular visitors. Once this phase is complete, unfamiliar motions trigger a notification to the user. This allows users to label new guests or be alerted to potential intruders down to their specific location within the house. The team at Gamgee is also exploring using this technology for monitoring movements of elderly people and alerting family members if they fall.

Easy management

User-friendly app controls alarm system

The detection system can be controlled through an app and can either run all the time, or just when you leave the house. Users do not have to carry any Wi-Fi devices themselves as it recognizes everything from existing signals. Gamgee assures users that all motion data is processed and stored on the routers, and not in the cloud, ensuring privacy and security of user data.

Crowdfunding campaign

Gamgee seeks funding for Wi-Fi home alarm system

Gamgee is now seeking funding on Indiegogo, with a pledge of €295 (₹26,600) getting you a set of three routers, or €345 (₹31,200) for four. If the funding campaign is successful, shipping is expected to start in January 2025.