NASA-grade tests have also failed to identify the material

This mysterious alien-origin stuff is baffling UFO experts

By Akash Pandey 05:14 pm Jul 18, 202405:14 pm

What's the story The Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), a group of US-based UFO investigators, has reportedly obtained an unidentified material believed to be of 'non-human' origin. The sample was tested using NASA-grade technology, with results indicating that 90% of the material couldn't be identified. The gold-tinged, lightweight fragments were displayed at a conference in Irving, Texas this week. MUFON suggests that the unique texture of the sample indicates it is not a metal known to humankind and may resemble 'debris from a craft.'

Alien debris

Speculations surrounding its origin

A Russian researcher, who discovered the sample, had previously suggested that the unidentified material could be remnants of a crashed UFO. This theory has been echoed by independent UFO experts who have labeled this discovery as the latest sample with potential "alien origin." MUFON Media Relations Director Ron James claimed that some samples were stolen from their official Post Office Box in the US after the Russian finder tried to send them to MUFON for further testing.

Material examination

Detailed analysis of the unidentified material

MUFON researcher Bob Spearing shared that Russian researcher had approached him after testing the material using an X-Ray fluorescence gun in Russian geological labs. Spearing described the unidentified material as "very, very light" and almost porous in appearance. He added, "It has a tinge of gold in it, but it's basically a black material. Seems to be some sort of composite," and noted its extreme lightness by stating "It's so light that it won't even bend a flower."