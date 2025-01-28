What's the story

Until recently, DeepSeek was a whisper among tech insiders. Now, it's the talk of the town, surpassing ChatGPT and Gemini in downloads and causing a $600 billion market cap plunge for NVIDIA.

This meteoric rise has catapulted DeepSeek to the forefront of the AI revolution, leaving many curious about the mastermind behind this groundbreaking start-up.

The sudden rise has put DeepSeek into the spotlight, but its founder, Liang Wenfeng, remains largely unknown. Who is this visionary behind the AI sensation?