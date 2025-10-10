Windows 11 will soon require Microsoft account sign-in during setup
Setting up a new Windows 11 PC? Get ready—you'll soon have to sign in with a Microsoft account right from the start.
Microsoft is rolling out this change after beginning testing in October 2024, and they're shutting down all the old tricks for creating a local account during setup.
No more oobe\bypassnro tricks
Those shortcuts like oobe\bypassnro or setting up offline? Microsoft is closing those loopholes.
They say skipping the sign-in can leave your device not fully set up.
If you're using Windows 11 Pro, you're safe for now—but everyone else has to log in online before using their PC.
Why the change?
With Windows 10 support ending this October, lots of people will be moving to Windows 11.
You can still switch to a local account after setup, but Microsoft wants everyone cloud-connected from the get-go to make sure things run smoothly.