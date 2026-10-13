Workday launches Trusted Agent platform and agrees to acquire C1.ai
Workday just rolled out some big AI upgrades at its Rising 2026 event.
The highlight? Workday customers can now build, run, and govern their own AI agents through its Trusted Agent Platform to handle tasks in HR and finance, while Sana Concierge and the Autopilot Agents automate tasks in HR, finance, and IT.
They also signed a definitive agreement to acquire C1.ai to help manage digital identities for people and bots, making things smoother behind the scenes.
Sana Concierge enables workforce AI
With Sana, companies can design custom AI helpers for better workforce planning and smarter financial moves.
Workday is teaming up with Anthropic to make these features work inside tools you already use, like Slack and Teams, so getting things done should feel way more seamless, no more jumping between apps or dealing with repetitive chores.