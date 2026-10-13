Workday launches Trusted Agent platform and agrees to acquire C1.ai

Workday just rolled out some big AI upgrades at its Rising 2026 event.

The highlight? Workday customers can now build, run, and govern their own AI agents through its Trusted Agent Platform to handle tasks in HR and finance, while Sana Concierge and the Autopilot Agents automate tasks in HR, finance, and IT.

They also signed a definitive agreement to acquire C1.ai to help manage digital identities for people and bots, making things smoother behind the scenes.