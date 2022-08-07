Sports

CWG: India men's TT team bags silver medal in doubles

Written by V Shashank Aug 07, 2022, 08:30 pm 2 min read

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal claimed silver in men's doubles final(Twitter/@sharathkamal1)

India's Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wound up with silver in the men's doubles final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The duo were involved in an arduous affair with England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall, losing by 8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, and 11-4. Notably, this is India's fourth medal in table tennis at the 2022 Games. Here's more.

Journey Kamal, Gnanasekaran's journey to the men's doubles final

In R32, the duo made light work of Guyana's Jai Chauhan-Jonathan van Lange (11-2, 11-5, 11-6). They bested Bangladesh's Ramhimlian Bawm- Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 in R16. They overcame England's Tom Jarvis-Sam Walker (11-6, 11-8, 11-4) in the quarters. In the semis, they prevailed against Australia's Nicholas Lum and Finn Liu (8-11, 11-9, 10-12, 1-11, 11-8).

Medal Kamal, Gnanasekaran up their CWG medals tally

Kamal is now an 11-time medallist at the Games, having won gold on five occasions. He was a silver medallist in men's doubles in 2014 and 2018, and now in 2022. Meanwhile, Gnanasekaran has five medals to show. He made peace with silver in the men's doubles and mixed doubles in 2018, besides winning gold in the team event in 2018 and 2022.

2018 CWG How did India's table tennis contingent fare in 2018 CWG?

India were the most successful nation in table tennis at the 2018 Games. They swept a total of eight medals, including three gold, two silver, and three bronze. Singapore and England followed suit, with six medals each. Manika Batra dazzled in women's singles, beating Singapore's Yu Mengyu. India also pocketed gold in the men's and women's team events.

CWG India's performance in table tennis at CWG

India have the second-most medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games (23). The tally includes seven gold, five silver, and 11 bronze. Singapore are the most successful nation in the sport, having pocketed 52 medals. To date, they have fetched 23 gold, 15 silver, and 14 bronze. Meanwhile, England have managed 22 medals, which comprise eight gold, six silver, and eight bronze.

Twitter Post Kamal and Gnanasekaran win silver

SPECTACULAR SILVER 🥈@sharathkamal1 /@sathiyantt put up a spectacular performance in the Gold Medal MD bout and clinch SILVER 🥈 following a 2-3 result against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's Drinkhall / Pitchford



2️⃣nd medal for 🇮🇳 in #TableTennis so far this #CommonwealthGames2022 💪💪#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/aZtVMMLfXm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022