Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 14, 2022, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Ambati Rayudu won't play IPL from 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Veteran cricketer Ambati Rayudu has announced that the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will be his last. The Chennai Super Kings player tweeted on Saturday announcing his decision. Rayudu has had a successful IPL career, winning titles with both Mumbai Indians and CSK respectively. He has scored over 4,000 runs in the cash-rich league. Here's more.

Rayudu took to Twitter and said the IPL 2022 will be his last and thanked both the franchises. "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," he said.

IPL Rayudu has smashed 4,187 runs in the IPL

Ambati Rayudu has piled up 4,187 runs in the IPL at an average of 29.27. He has smashed one century and 22 fifties with the highest score of 100*. Rayudu has smashed 349 fours and 164 sixes. He has a strike rate of 127.26. Rayudu can surpass Gautam Gambhir (4,217) in terms of IPL runs.

Information How has Rayudu performed in IPL 2022?

In 12 games this season, Rayudu has smashed 271 runs at an average of 27.10. He has one fifty under his belt, slamming a 78 against Punjab Kings. He has a strike rate of 124.31 in IPL 2022.

CSK Fourth-highest scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Rayudu joined Chennai in the 2018 season for a sum of Rs. 2.2 crore. Since then, he has piled up 1,771 runs for the franchise at 32.79. He is the fourth-highest scorer for CSK. He surpassed the likes of Murali Vijay (1,708) and Mike Hussey (1,768) this season. Rayudu has hit one century and eight fifties for CSK.

Information Rayudu did well for MI

Rayudu represented MI from 2010-2017. He scored 2,416 runs at 27.14. He has the third-highest number of runs for MI. Rayudu managed 14 fifties for MI, hammering the best score of 81*. He went on to win three IPL titles with MI (2013, 2015, 2017).