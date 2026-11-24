South Africa started Day 2 on 88/1.

Marques Ackerman was the star of South Africa's batting innings, scoring a blistering 150 runs off just 138 balls.

Ackerman finished Day 1 unbeaten on 46 (53). He reached his ton the next morning off 111 balls with successive boundaries.

After reaching his century, Ackerman accelerated. He reached his 150 off just 137 balls, the fastest for South Africa in Test cricket.

However, he fell to Shoriful Islam on the very next ball.