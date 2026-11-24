Day 2: SA on top in 2nd Test versus Bangladesh
What's the story
South Africa put on a dominating display against Bangladesh in the second Test at Centurion. After bundling out the visitors for a mere 91 runs on Day 1, the home team went on to score an impressive total of 494/7. This gave them a massive lead of 403 runs over Bangladesh at stumps on Day 2. The match is now firmly in South Africa's control as they look to capitalize on their dominant position.
Ackerman
Ackerman leads the show with 138-ball 150
South Africa started Day 2 on 88/1.
Marques Ackerman was the star of South Africa's batting innings, scoring a blistering 150 runs off just 138 balls.
Ackerman finished Day 1 unbeaten on 46 (53). He reached his ton the next morning off 111 balls with successive boundaries.
After reaching his century, Ackerman accelerated. He reached his 150 off just 137 balls, the fastest for South Africa in Test cricket.
However, he fell to Shoriful Islam on the very next ball.
De Zorzi
Tony de Zorzi slams 66 versus Bangladesh
De Zorzi came in when his side was 145/2 in the 31st over. He added 74 runs alongside Ackerman for the 3rd wicket before putting on three more crucial stands worth 34, 43 and 92 respectively.
It was a vital knock from de Zorzi's blade who made a return to the side after sitting out in the 1st match.
He was ultimately dismissed by Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed with South Africa's score reading 388/6.
De Zorzi's knock of 66 had seven fours.
Mulder
Wiaan Mulder surpasses 1,500 Test runs with 100 versus Bangladesh
Wiaan Mulder, hit a cracking century versus Bangladesh.
Mulder walked in when his side was 296/5. He was part of a 92-run stand alongside de Zorzi and added another 106-run stand with Marco Jansen before perishing.
Mulder managed 100 runs off 178 balls. He slammed 2 sixes and 12 fours. During his stay at the crease, Mulder completed 1,500 runs.
He now owns 1,540 runs from 29 matches (47 innings) at 36.66. He clocked his 5th hundred (50s: 1).
Information
Jansen is unscathed on 67 runs
Jansen is unscathed on 67 runs off 91 balls. He has hit six fours and a six. Notably, Simon Harmer is with him at the crease. South Africa currently lead Bangladesh by 403 runs. It remains to be seen whether they bat a bit longer on Day 3.
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Summary of BAN bowlers
Taskin has picked 1/61 from 18 overs. Shoriful owns 2/95 from 21 overs. Khaled Ahmed also bowled 21 overs and picked 2/88. Ebadot Hossain owns 1/89 from 19 overs. Mominul Haque bowled 23 overs and owns 0/92. Towhid Hridoy has 1/45 from 12 overs.