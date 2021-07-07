Home / News / Sports News / Copa America: Argentina reach final with penalty shoot-out win
Copa America: Argentina reach final with penalty shoot-out win

Argentina beat Colombia 3-2 on penalties in the semis

Argentina beat Colombia 3-2 on penalties in the Copa America semi-final after the match ended 1-1. The Lionel Messi-led side will take on Brazil in a blockbuster finale next. Lautaro Martinez scored the opener for Argentina in the seventh minute before Luiz Diaz equalized in the second half. With no extra time, the match headed straight to penalties. Here are further details.

Emiliano Martinez saves three penalties

Aston Villa goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero for Argentina as he saved three penalties. The former Arsenal keeper denied Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, and Edwin Cardona from the spot. Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Leandro Paredes all scored their penalties as Argentina sealed the deal. Earlier, Messi had provided the assist for Martinez to give his side the lead.

Messi and Lautaro script these feats

Messi has four goals and five assists in the ongoing Copa America 2021. The Barcelona legend has been involved in nine goals out of Argentina's 11 in the tournament. Martinez scored his 14th goal for Argentina. The Inter Milan forward has scored three goals for Argentina in 2021 from seven matches.

Today it was my turn for glory, says Martinez

Martinez said it was a question of luck and it was his turn for glory. "They took us to penalties and that's a question of luck, today it was my turn for glory," he said. "I'm speechless," the Villa goalie added.

Notable numbers of Argentina

This is the 29th final appearance for Argentina in the Copa America, previously known as the South American Championship. The tournament was changed to Copa America since the 1975 edition. Argentina have qualified for their seventh final in the Copa America era. They have won the tournament twice, besides being a runner-up on four occasions. They have lost each of their last four finals.

Euro 2020, Italy beat Spain in penalty shoot-out: Records broken

