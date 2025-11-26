South Africa saw Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer record five-wicket hauls in the 2nd Test match against India in Guwahati. The 2nd Test of the 2025 series witnessed the Proteas claim a mammoth 408-run win and clinch the series 2-0. Jansen and Harmer entered record books with their spells. Here we decode South African bowlers with best figures on Indian soil (Tests).

#1 Lance Klusener: 8/64 in Kolkata, 1996 Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener recorded 8/64 versus India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, 1996. The 2nd Test match of the tour saw the Proteas record a massive 329-run win. South Africa scored 428/10 in the 1st innings before India managed 329. The visitors then scored 367/3d. Chasing a mammoth target, India perished for 137. Klusener picked 8/64 from 21.3 overs.

#2 Dale Steyn - 7/51 in Nagpur, 2010 South Africa claimed victory in the opening Test during their 2010 tour of India. The match held in Nagpur saw South Africa win by an innings and 6 runs. After scoring 558/6d, Dale Steyn's 7/51 in 16.4 overs helped the visitors bowl India out for 233. India were asked to bat again and they scored 319/10. Steyn finished with 10 wickets in the match.

#3 Simon Harmer - 6/37 in Guwahati, 2025 The 2nd Test of the 2025 series between the two sides saw Harmer floor India with a tremendous spell of 6/37 in the 4th innings. The spinner spun his web, helping the visitors bowl Team India out for 140 in a chase of a 559-run target. Harmer bowled 23 overs for his 6/37. He finished the match with 9 wickets.