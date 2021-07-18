Home / News / Sports News / England beat Pakistan in second T20I: List of records broken
Sports

England beat Pakistan in second T20I: List of records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 11:03 pm
England beat Pakistan in second T20I: List of records broken
England have equaled the series against Pakistan at 1-1

A clinical England outfit beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second T20I to equal the three-match series at 1-1. Batting first, England managed 200/10 in 19.5 overs with Jos Buttler scoring 59. In reply, Pakistan got off to a positive start before faltering in the chase. Saqib Mahmood claimed three wickets for England. Here are the records that were broken.

In this article
ENG vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

England were reduced to 18/2 before Buttler and Moeen Ali added a fifty-plus stand. The hosts managed a healthy run rate all along as Liam Livingstone scored a 23-ball 38 as well. Pakistan failed to control the flow despite claiming nine wickets. In reply, Pakistan openers added 50 runs before the side managed 155/9 in the end. Adil Rashid bowled well for the hosts.

Buttler

Buttler smashes 14th T20I fifty

Buttler brought up his 14th T20I fifty and a first against Pakistan. The Englishman raced to 1,850 runs in T20Is at 31.89. Buttler has gone past Chris Gayle's tally (1,818) in terms of T20I runs. He smashed a 39-ball 59, hitting seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 151.28.

Do you know?

Babar and Rizwan claim these feats

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a 16-ball 22. Babar has got to 2,142 runs in T20Is at 47.60. He has also surpassed Brendon McCullum's tally of 2,140 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored a 29-ball 37. He has raced to 943 runs at 43,90.

Information

Rashid gets to 61 T20I scalps

Rashid took two scalps from his for overs. The England spinner now has 61 T20I wickets at 25.31. He has gone past Mohammad Amir, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mitchell Santber in terms of wickets.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan guides India to victory against SL

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi names Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Congress chief

Politics

1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan guides India to victory against SL

Sports

Indigenous Clubhouse me-too app Leher records spike in crypto-related discussions

Technology

Sonia Gandhi reshuffles Congress Parliamentary groups ahead of monsoon session

Politics

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

Latest Sports News

SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9

Sports

Decoding Arsenal's summer transfer window plans

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details about India's badminton contingent

Sports

SL vs India, 1st ODI: Dasun Shanaka elects to bat

Sports

Ireland's Simi Singh scripts history: A look at his journey

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken

Sports

England chase down 332-run target against Pakistan: Records broken

Sports

England beat Pakistan in second ODI: List of records broken

Sports

England beat Pakistan in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

England Cricket Team News

England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is

Sports

The Hundred: Riaz faces visa issues in UK, returns home

Sports

Ollie Pope endures injury, doubtful for first Test against India

Sports

ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

Sports

James Anderson completes 1,000 wickets in First-class cricket: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics