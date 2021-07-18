England beat Pakistan in second T20I: List of records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 11:03 pm

England have equaled the series against Pakistan at 1-1

A clinical England outfit beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second T20I to equal the three-match series at 1-1. Batting first, England managed 200/10 in 19.5 overs with Jos Buttler scoring 59. In reply, Pakistan got off to a positive start before faltering in the chase. Saqib Mahmood claimed three wickets for England. Here are the records that were broken.

ENG vs PAK

How did the match pan out?

England were reduced to 18/2 before Buttler and Moeen Ali added a fifty-plus stand. The hosts managed a healthy run rate all along as Liam Livingstone scored a 23-ball 38 as well. Pakistan failed to control the flow despite claiming nine wickets. In reply, Pakistan openers added 50 runs before the side managed 155/9 in the end. Adil Rashid bowled well for the hosts.

Buttler

Buttler smashes 14th T20I fifty

Buttler brought up his 14th T20I fifty and a first against Pakistan. The Englishman raced to 1,850 runs in T20Is at 31.89. Buttler has gone past Chris Gayle's tally (1,818) in terms of T20I runs. He smashed a 39-ball 59, hitting seven fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 151.28.

Do you know?

Babar and Rizwan claim these feats

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a 16-ball 22. Babar has got to 2,142 runs in T20Is at 47.60. He has also surpassed Brendon McCullum's tally of 2,140 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored a 29-ball 37. He has raced to 943 runs at 43,90.

Information

Rashid gets to 61 T20I scalps

Rashid took two scalps from his for overs. The England spinner now has 61 T20I wickets at 25.31. He has gone past Mohammad Amir, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mitchell Santber in terms of wickets.