Justin Langer backed by Cricket Australia, will continue as coach

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 19, 2021, 03:26 pm

Cricket Australia backs Justin Langer

Justin Langer, the head coach of the Australian cricket team, has been backed by Cricket Australia, with the board rubbishing the speculations of his immediate removal. Langer is expected to be with the team in the upcoming Ashes. CA chief Nick Hockley praised Langer for his "incredible job". Australia recently suffered a 1-4 defeat to Bangladesh in the five-match series. Here are further details.

Quote

Hockley lavishes praise on Langer

"His efforts have restored public faith in the national team. Justin has done an incredible job in raising the culture, values and behaviours of the Australian men's team since he took on the role in 2018," said Hockley.

Langer

Langer was appointed Australia's coach in May 2018

Langer was appointed as Australia's head coach in May 2018. He replaced Darren Lehmann, who had stepped down after the ball-tampering scandal. Langer helped the Aussies resurrect in the absence of key players David Warner and Steve Smith. However, the side also suffered plenty of defeats both at home and overseas. They lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy twice (2018/19 and 2020/21) during this period.

Issues

Langer has been under the scanner

In the past few months, Langer has been under the scanner for his coaching methods. It was also reported that his "temper" perturbed the players and backroom staff members. A number of reports also suggested that the Australian players were unhappy with Langer's management style, owing to his "intensity and mood swings". The reports came after the injury-marred India defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under.

Australia

How have Australia fared under Langer?

Since May 2018, Australia have won three and lost as many Test series (drawn one). They have fared better in the ODIs, having won their last four series. In the shortest format, Australia have now suffered five consecutive series defeats. They recently lost the five-match T20I series 1-4 to West Indies and Bangladesh each. Australia last won a T20I series in February 2020.

Ashes

Will Australia defend their Ashes title?

Langer has been backed by CA to hold his position throughout the Ashes. His contract runs till the middle of 2022. Australia will aim to defend their Ashes title under Langer this time as well. They had retained the urn by drawing the five-match series 2-2 in England in 2019. Interestingly, England have won the Ashes in Australia only once (2010) since 1986.