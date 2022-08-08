Sports

Commonwealth Games, table tennis: India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran wins bronze medal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in the final

India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the bronze medal after beating England's Paul Drinkhall in the men's singles table tennis final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Sathiyan earlier lost the semi-final to Liam Pitchford. He defeated Drinkhall a day after clinching silver for India with compatriot Sharath Kamal (men's doubles event). Sathiyan has won India's sixth medal in table tennis at CWG 2022.

Run A look at Sathiyan's run

Sathiyan claimed a 4-0 win over England's Paul McCreery in the Round of 32 (men's singles). The Indian then defeated Nicholas Lum of Australia 4-2 in the following round. In the quarter-final, Sathiyan overcame England's Sam Walker 4-2. The former lost the semi-final to Pitchford. Besides winning the bronze and silver medals (with Sharath), Sathiyan also secured the gold medal (men's team event).

Information India only behind Singapore (medals)

Sathiyan's win in the third-place match gave the Indian table tennis contingent its sixth medal at the 2022 Games. India are now just one shy of Singapore's tally of seven medals. England follow India with four medals in table tennis.

2018 India fared well in CWG 2018

India were the most successful nation in table tennis at the 2018 Games. They swept a total of eight medals, including three gold, two silver, and three bronze. Singapore and England followed suit, with six medals each. Manika Batra dazzled in women's singles, beating Singapore's Yu Mengyu. India also pocketed gold in the men's and women's team events.