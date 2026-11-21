'Didn't know sandpaper was...': Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann
What's the story
Former Australian head coach Darren Lehmann has denied any knowledge of the use of sandpaper to alter the ball during the 2018 South Africa Test series. The denial comes after Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera using sandpaper at the time, released a 4,000-word statement claiming that the entire Australian team knew about this practice. Here are further details.
Contradicting claims
'I didn't know sandpaper was being used'
Bancroft alleged that Lehmann was part of a conversation about sandpaper use, even quoting him as saying an assistant should take the sandpaper from Bancroft after TV footage caught them tampering with the ball.
However, Lehmann has strongly denied these allegations.
"No. I didn't know sandpaper was being used," he told BBC's Test Match Special while accepting his responsibility as coach at that time.
Discrepancy
Recollection of Lehmann's walkie-talkie message
Lehmann's recollection as Northamptonshire head coach directly contradicts Bancroft's belief that he was aware of the team's plan to tamper with the ball.
"Boof [Lehmann's nickname] shouted on the walkie-talkie, 'get the f***ing sandpaper off Bangers now,'" Bancroft wrote in his statement.
"In my opinion, if he didn't know he wouldn't have said that. And if it wasn't clear enough before, then it was obvious now. Once again. WE ALL KNEW."
Rebuttal
Lehmann denies knowledge of media manager's objections
Lehmann denied knowledge of the media manager's objections and said he wasn't privy to every conversation or meeting.
He also denied claims in Usman Khawaja's book, 'Sabr,' that a member of the coaching staff told the team to use any means necessary to elicit reverse swing from the ball.
When asked if that passage referred to him or Saker, he responded: "I don't understand that statement as such."
Punishment fairness
Was the punishment fair? Lehmann responds
Lehmann admitted that the punishments for the ball-tampering scandal, which saw David Warner and Steve Smith stripped of their leadership positions and banned for a year, could have been distributed more evenly.
"Probably not," he said when asked if the blame attributed to the three punished players was fair.
"It's so long ago, and that was the decision that was made - we just have to respect that."
Controversy
How the controversy started
The controversy that keeps growing stems from claims in Khawaja's new book, in which he alleged that more than just the three banned players were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their 2018 tour of South Africa.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins, at a press conference in Sydney, called Khawaja's allegations "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense" thereafter.
Allegations
What Cameron Bancroft said on Sandpapergate
In a startling revelation on November 18, Bancroft claimed that the entire Australian team knew about his use of sandpaper.
In a piece published in The West Australian, Bancroft admitted he didn't give a "complete and truthful" account during Cricket Australia's investigation in 2018.
During the 2018 Cape Town Test, Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball.
This triggered widespread outrage, leading to lengthy bans for him, Smith, and Warner.
Information
What happened to Lehmann?
While the three players were punished, Lehmann resigned as Australia's head coach following the fourth Test in Johannesburg. Although the veteran was cleared of any misconduct, he took responsibility for the team's culture and felt it was time to step away.