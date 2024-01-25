Statement

'I have been misquoted' - Mary Kom

"I haven't announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of the media whenever I want to announce it," said Mary. As per IBA regulations, boxers of both genders are only permitted to compete at the highest level until they are 40 years old. Mary is 41 now but is still determined to "carry on" with the sport.

Achievements

First boxer to claim eight world medals

In 2019, Mary became the first boxer to win eight medals in World Championships. The veteran accomplished the milestone with a bronze medal at the Women's World Championships in Russia's Ulan-Ude. She went past Cuban men's legend Felix Savon, who won seven medals in this regard. Mary also boasts six gold medals and a solitary silver at the World Championships.

Information

Decoding his World Championships laurels

Mary made her World Championships debut in 2001 and finished that edition as the runners-up. She won the championships in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018 respectively. As mentioned, her silver medal came in her maiden World Championships campaign in 2001.

Achievements

An Olympic Bronze in 2012

Mary was the only Indian female boxer to have qualified for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, where she competed in the flyweight (51 kg) category and won a bronze medal. She was defeated in the semi-finals by UK's Nicola Adams. Mary became the first Indian female boxer to claim an Olympic medal.

Achievements

Two medals in Asian Games

Mary secured her first Asian Games medal in the 2010 event in China, clinching a bronze in the flyweight division. The star athlete made history at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea as she won the elusive gold medal. She became the first Indian woman boxer to claim the prestigious Asian Games title.

Achievements

Laurels in Asian Championships

She bagged six Asian Championships medals, including five golds. While she tasted the glory in 2003, 2005, 2010,2012, and 2017, the 2008 edition in India saw her finish as the runner-up. Mary also won gold at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in 2018 in Australia. The 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist has also bagged a gold in the Asian Indoor Games in 2009.

Achievements

Kom also holds these superb records

She is the only boxer to clinch the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships a record six times. The star Boxer secured a gold in the 2004 Women's World Cup. Kom won the Witch Cup in 2002 in Hungary. She also won the Venus Women's Box Cup in 2006.

Achievements

Here are her national awards

In 2003, she was conferred with the Arjuna Award. Mary received the Padma Shri in 2006, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2013. She was also honored with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in the year 2009. In 2020, the Indian government honored the Manipuri ace with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, which stands as the second-highest civilian award.