BWF World Championships: Decoding the career achievements of An Se-young

Sports

BWF World Championships: Decoding the career achievements of An Se-young

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 28, 2023 | 03:49 am 2 min read

An Se-young became South Korea's first women's singles world champion

An Se-young scripted history when she won the gold medal at the 2023 World Championships. The 21-year-old defeated Spanish legend Carolina Marin in the finals (21-12, 21-10). She became the first women's singles World Champion from South Korea. The world number one was dominant throughout the tournament as she converted last year's bronze medal into gold. Here we decode her stats.

Se-young has won 258 matches in her career (singles)

Se-young has been very consistent as she has won 258 out of his 314 career matches. Besides winning the World Championships gold medal, she has also won 18 BWF World Tour titles and earned seven runners-up medals. She won the Asian Championships silver medal this year after losing to Tai Tzu-Ying in the finals. She also won the bronze medal in the 2022 edition.

Se-young has had a splendid year

The 21-year-old shuttler has been in sensational form this year. She has won seven BWF World Tour titles this year which include the India Open, Indonesia Open, All England Open, Thailand Open, Singapore Open, Korea Open and Japan Open. Se-young has finished runners-up in the Malaysia Open and German Open. The BWF World Championships gold medal is her eighth honor this year.

She boasts a fantastic win-loss record in 2023

The world number one has rightfully earned her ranking as she has bagged seven BWF World Tour titles and now a World Championships gold. She boasts a 56-4 win-loss record this year. Two of her four defeats this year have come against Akane Yamaguchi.

First South Korean women's singles champion

Se-young broke the jinx and became the first South Korean women's singles shuttler to make it to the BWF World Championships final in 30 years. Bang Soo-hyun was the last South Korean shutter to achieve this feat in 1993. But she lost the final against Su Sasanti. However, Se-young went one better than her compatriot and brought home the elusive gold medal.

Here are some other feats

Se-young has bagged silver in the mixed team event at the 2023 Sudirman Cup. She snared the gold medal in the 2022 Uber Cup. She won four out of five matches. The youngster bagged the silver medal at the 2020 Asian Team Championships. She won two out of three matches at this event. She won the 2017 Asian Junior Championships gold (mixed team).

Share this timeline