England beat Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI, seal series: Stats

Sri Lanka's innings got off to a shaky start when Sonny Baker dismissed Pathum Nissanka for his maiden ODI wicket.

From there, the wickets kept falling at regular intervals, with Liam Dawson and Gus Atkinson leading England's bowling attack.

Despite a valiant effort from captain Kusal Mendis (35 runs off 26 balls), Sri Lanka crumbled under pressure, going from 36-1 to 82-6 in just 10 overs.