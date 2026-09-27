England beat Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI, seal series: Stats
What's the story
England clinched the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a resounding win in the third match at The Oval. The victory was spearheaded by an impressive century from Tom Banton, who scored 126 runs off just 105 balls. This was Banton's maiden ODI hundred and it helped England secure a massive 223-run win, thereby sealing the series 2-1. Chasing 356 runs, Sri Lanka perished for a score of 132 in 29.1 overs.
Match details
Banton's maiden ODI ton powers England to a massive total
Banton's stellar innings was complemented by significant contributions from captain Harry Brook and Jordan Cox.
Brook scored 77 runs off 66 balls while Cox contributed with a quickfire 76 off just 52 deliveries.
Their collective effort helped England post a mammoth total of 356 runs in their allotted overs.
Asitha Fernando was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, claiming three wickets for 52 runs.
Match breakdown
A dismal display from the Sri Lankan batsmen
Sri Lanka's innings got off to a shaky start when Sonny Baker dismissed Pathum Nissanka for his maiden ODI wicket.
From there, the wickets kept falling at regular intervals, with Liam Dawson and Gus Atkinson leading England's bowling attack.
Despite a valiant effort from captain Kusal Mendis (35 runs off 26 balls), Sri Lanka crumbled under pressure, going from 36-1 to 82-6 in just 10 overs.
Bowling performance
Dawson's 3-fer secures series win for England
Dawson was the standout bowler for England, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in his seven overs.
Atkinson also chipped in with two wickets, conceding 26 runs from his 5 overs.
Baker, Joe Root and Jamie Overton claimed one scalp each.
Their stellar performances ensured that Sri Lanka's tail-enders were bundled out for a mere 50 runs, handing England a comfortable series victory and capping off a successful home summer under Brendon McCullum.
Banton
Banton records his 3rd fifty-plus score in ODIs
Playing his 10th ODI, Banton raced to 381 runs at an average of 42.33.
He clocked his maiden ODI hundred (50s: 2).
In the previous ODI at Headingley, Leeds, Banton had smashed a half-century in England's defeat.
Meanwhile, Banton now owns 905 runs in List A cricket.
He averages over 30 from 28 matches. He smashed his 3rd hundred in the 50-over format (50s: 5).
Brook
Harry Brook hammers his 8th ODI fifty, surpasses 1,500 runs
Brook's 77 was laced with 2 sixes and 9 fours. With this knock, he went on to race past 1,500 ODI runs.
From 44 matches, he owns 1,530 runs at 38.25. He clocked his 8th fifty (100s: 3).
Versus Sri Lanka, Brook has amassed 329 runs from six matches at 65.8, as per Cricinfo.
He clocked his 3rd fifty-plus score (100s: 1, 50s: 2).
Cox
Maiden fifty-plus score for Cox in List A cricket
Cox's knock was laced with six fours and 2 sixes. Playing just his 4th ODI, Cox struck his maiden fifty-plus score.
He owns 98 runs at an average of 24.5.
Cox hasn't featured much in the 50-over format. He played just his 10th List A match and owns 221 runs at 16-plus, as per Cricinfo.
He recorded his maiden fifty-plus score in List A cricket.
Information
Fernando's three-fer goes in vain
Fernando finished the series with 7 wickets from three matches. In 34 ODIs, he owns 46 scalps at 31.17. In 8 ODIs against England, he has claimed 9 scalps at 45.66.
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Dawson shines for England with a three-fer
Dawson claimed his 2nd three-fer of the series and finished with 7 wickets. From 11 ODIs, he has amassed 12 wickets at 36.58. Overall, he owns 8 wickets against Sri Lanka from six matches at 21.37.
Information
33-18 win-loss record for England at Kennington Oval
As per Cricinfo, England have played a total of 53 matches at the Kennington Oval, London. They have won a total of 33 matches besides losing 18. Meanwhile, 2 games didn't have a result. Against Sri Lanka, England own a 6-2 win-loss record here.