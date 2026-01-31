Record-breaking India overcome New Zealand in 5th T20I: Key stats

India defeated New Zealand in the 5th and final T20I held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday. Riding on a century from Ishan Kishan and a superb fifty from Suryakumar Yadav, India posted a mammoth score of 271/5 in 20 overs. In response, Finn Allen led New Zealand's charge. However, India fought back with Arshdeep Singh taking a fifer.

Summary Summary of the contest India lost Sanju Samson early on before Abhishek Sharma too perished after a nice cameo. Kishan and Suryakumar then added a century-plus stand for the 3rd wicket. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a good score as India got to 271/5. In response, Allen's 80 kept New Zealand in the hunt before India fought back and bowled the Kiwis out.

Information Abhishek shines with 30-run knock Indian opener Abhishek scored a whirlwind 16-ball 30 upfront. With this knock, he raced to 1,297 runs from 39 matches for India at 37.05 (SR: 194.74). In 5 matches versus New Zealand, he owns 182 runs at 45.5.

Advertisement

Samson Samson's dismal series versus NZ Samson managed scores worth 10, 6, 0, 24 and 6 in the 5-match series against the Kiwis. He tallied a total of 46 runs at 9.2. Samson consumed 34 balls, striking at 135.29. He hit six fours and 2 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, on 4 occasions in this series, he was dismissed to pace bowlers from 5 innings at an average of 10.

Advertisement

SKY Suryakumar Yadav becomes fastest to 3,000 T20I runs (by balls) Suryakumar scored a 30-ball 63. He completed 3,000 T20I runs during his stay. He became the fastest to 3,000 runs (by balls). He broke the record of UAE's Muhammad Waseem, who took 1,947 balls for the same. England's Jos Buttler (2,068 balls), Australia's Aaron Finch (2,077), Australia's David Warner (2,113), and India's Rohit Sharma (2,149) are next on the list.

SKY runs 3rd Indian batsman with 3,000-plus T20I runs Suryakumar became the third Indian player to record 3,000-plus runs in T20I cricket. He joined the legendary Virat Kohli (4,188) and Rohit (4,231), who have retired from the format. Across 104 matches, he raced to 3,030 runs at 36.95. His strike rate of 165-plus puts him in the top tier of T20I batters. He owns 4 hundreds and 24 fifties.

Do you know? 62nd fifty for SKY in T20s Overall in the 20-over format, Suryakumar now owns 9,217 runs from 351 games (325 innings) at an average of 35.31 (50s: 62, 100s: 6). He has smoked 409 sixes and 914 fours.

Kishan Records made by Kishan with his ton Kishan's knock of 103 from 42 balls was laced with six fours and 10 sixes. As per Cricbuzz, Kishan recorded the fifth-fastest century for India (by balls). He also recorded the fastest ever century against New Zealand. Meanwhile, he also hit his seventh hundred overall in all T20s. It's the joint fourth-most for an Indian batter.

Kishan runs 1,000 runs and maiden century for Kishan in India colors Kishan has now raced to 1,011 runs from 36 matches for India at 28.88. In addition to a ton, he has hit 7 fifties. In 11 matches against the Kiwis, he has amassed 318 runs at 28.9 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). He has finished the 2026 series against New Zealand with 215 runs from 4 matches at 53.75.

Do you know? 6,000 runs in T20s for Kishan Kishan attained another solid milestone. He went past 6,000 runs in the 20-over format. From 220 matches (211 innings), he has hit 6,002 runs at 30.62. In addition to 7 tons, he has 32 fifties. He has hit 288 sixes.

Information Pandya chips in with a score of 42 Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a 17-ball 42. His knock consisted of four sixes and a four. Pandya tallies 2,071 runs for India at 28.36 from 129 matches (100 innings). He now owns 111 sixes (SR: 144.52).

Records India post their 3rd-highest T20I score; attain this sixes record India recorded their 3rd-highest team total in T20Is. Their best score remains 297/6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, 2024. India's next best score is 283/1 versus South Africa in Johannesburg, 2024. India hit 69 sixes in this 5-match series against New Zealand, breaking a tally of 64 recorded by England against West Indies in a 5-match series in 2023.

Allen Allen scores a powerful 80-run knock Allen, who finished as the top run-scorer in BBL 2025-26, made his presence felt with a whirlwind knock of 80 from 38 balls. He smashed 8 fours and six sixes. With this knock, Allen now owns 1,365 runs for New Zealand in 53 matches at 26.25 (SR: 165.45). He hit his 6th fifty (100s: 2). Allen now owns 95 sixes in T20Is.