Temba Bavuma ruled out of 2nd Test against Bangladesh
What's the story
South African cricket team captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test match against Bangladesh due to a right calf strain. The injury was sustained during the first Test in Johannesburg. Bavuma had retired hurt while batting in South Africa's first innings at the Wanderers after scoring 49 runs. He later returned to bat when South Africa lost their eighth wicket, adding 19 runs to his tally as he shared partnerships with Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson. In Bavuma's absence, Aiden Markram is likely to lead South Africa.
Knock
Bavuma slams 68* versus Bangladesh
Despite his injury, Bavuma had an impressive performance in the first Test match against Bangladesh, finishing with a score of 68 not out.
He slammed three fours in a 168-ball knock. Playing his 70th match (120 innings), Bavuma owns 4,096 runs at 39.
He clocked his 27th fifty (100s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, in 7 matches against Bangladesh, Bavuma has scored 425 runs at 60.71 from 9 innings. He recorded his 5th fifty against Bangladesh.
Injury
Bavuma batted with lower-order players despite injury
Bavuma was only required to bat after the fall of the eighth wicket when Ryan Rickelton was dismissed in the 114th over.
He ran without any apparent issues and added runs with lower-order batsmen Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, ending his innings on an unbeaten 68.
South Africa posted 557/10 in their 1st innings after Bangladesh's score of 400.
However, despite his return to batting, it was always unclear if he would participate in South Africa's second Test against Bangladesh starting next Monday.
Information
South Africa thrash Bangladesh in Johannesburg Test
South Africa thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first Test of the two-match series at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The match concluded just before lunch on Day 5, with South Africa chasing down a target of 12 runs in 1.3 overs.