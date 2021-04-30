IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: Kohli elects to field first

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 07:01 pm

Match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season sees Punjab Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

PBKS are sixth, having won two out of six matches.

RCB are placed third with 10 points from six games.

The news from Ahmedabad is that RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Here's more.

H2H

Head-to-head record between the two sides

The two teams have faced each other on 26 occasions.

Punjab have the edge over RCB in terms of head-to-head meetings.

They have sealed 14 wins as RCB have pocketed the remaining 12 games.

In IPL 2020, Punjab tasted success on both occasions.

They won the first match by 97 runs and sealed the second by eight wickets.

Pitch

Here's the pitch report ahead of the match

The pitch will help batsmen and chasing will be more easier.

The match between Delhi and Kolkata on Thursday saw the latter post a below-par total and that was chased in no time.

With both PBKS and RCB having good batters, one expects them to score runs.

The team batting first needs to make use of the new ball.

Information

Timing, TV listing and venue

The PBKS-RCB match is set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).