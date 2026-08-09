Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Presenting match preview and stats

In the second ODI, Ibrahim Zadran scored a steady 84 while Hasmatullah Shahidi scored an unbeaten 36 off just 21 balls as Afghanistan scored 299/8 in 47 overs.

Mohammed Saleem was Afghanistan's most expensive bowler but managed to rattle the Irish batsmen with his pace and zip.

Despite their efforts in a chase of 300, Ireland lost the match by a huge margin of 92 runs after failing to chase down a target of 156 runs from 137 balls with seven wickets remaining.