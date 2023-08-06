Who are archery world champions Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale?

Sports

Who are archery world champions Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 06, 2023 | 10:23 am 3 min read

Both Swami and Deotale have been nurtured at the same academy (Source: Twitter/@worldarchery)

Aditi Gopichand Swami and Ojas Pravin Deotale have made India proud by winning gold medals at the women's and men's individual compound events, respectively, at the World Archery Championships 2023 in Berlin on Saturday. Their feat meant India finished the archery event with four medals - three gold and one bronze. Here is all you need to know about Swami and Deotale.

Historic triumph for Swami

Swami, seeded sixth, defeated Andrea Becerra of Mexico 149-147 in the final to get the glory. At 17, she became the youngest archer to clinch an individual event at the senior world championships. It must be noted that Swami defeated her compatriot and idol Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who is seeded second, 149-145 in the semi-finals to book her place in the summit clash.

Double glory for Swami

Swami became the world champion for the second time in less than two months as she clinched the Under-18 title at Youth Championships in Limerick in July. The youngster also won gold in the women's compound team event with compatriots Jyothi and Parneet Kaur

Deotale tastes glory in men's event

Later in the day, Deotale put up a sensational show in the men's final and clinched gold for India. He met Poland's Lukasz Przybylski in the gold medal match and the contest went right down to the wire. Deotale held his nerves to secure a narrow 150-149 win. The 21-year-old became the first Indian male to win a gold medal at World Archery Championships.

Products of same academy

It must be noted that both Swami and Deotale have been nurtured at the same academy, the Drushti Academy in the Satara district of Maharashtra. It is run by a police constable named Pravin Sawant. The academy is located within a one-acre sugarcane field. Sawant, in a conversation with PTI, told that Swami was impressive when she started but worked hard on her game.

Daughter of a government teacher

Swami, who hails from Satara, is a daughter of a government school maths teacher named Gopichand. Her family shifted to Satara city from a village 15 kilometers away so Aditi can get sports facilities. Her father, who was determined to make Swami a sportsperson, took a job as a teacher in the city. Swami chose archery and got the required support from her father.

Swami was really unimpressive: Sawant

As mentioned, Sawant stated that Swami was not a prodigy and worked hard on her game. "Aditi was really unimpressive, an emaciated 10-year-old when she came to the Stadium where I used to train. But her stubbornness caught my eyes and the journey began," Sawant told PTI. "She was really hard working and would not take any break after a competition."

Deotale hails from Nagpur

Meanwhile, Deotale hails from Nagpur and joined the Drushti Academy following the recommendation of a friend. "His shooting was unorthodox but impactful. I just had to motivate him and tune him mentally. He did the rest," Sawant said about Deotale. Deotale was stunned after his triumph as he could not digest the fact that he has become a world champion.

I am still dreaming: Deotale

"It is like a dream to me; I still am dreaming," Deotale said after the game. "It was just a thought I could win the individual gold medal but today I did it for my country." "I am still dreaming, I cannot think I am a new world champion. It is all about practice, practice, practice."

Share this timeline