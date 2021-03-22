Home / News / Sports News / Shreyas Iyer to play for Lancashire in Royal London Cup
Sports

Shreyas Iyer to play for Lancashire in Royal London Cup

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 09:30 pm
Shreyas Iyer to play for Lancashire in Royal London Cup

Lancashire Cricket Club has signed Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer for the impending edition of Royal London Cup.

The budding middle-order batsman will be available for the month-long league stage after arriving on July 15.

Iyer, who plays white-ball cricket for India, will become the sixth Indian after Farokh Engineer, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Dinesh Mongia and Murali Kartik to play for the club.

In this article
'Honored to carry the legacy forward' Lancashire's Director of Cricket welcomes Iyer Iyer has been faring well for Team India lately He performed well in the T20I series against England Royal London Cup to begin on July 22

Elation

'Honored to carry the legacy forward'

Speaking on the signing, Iyer said, "Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a long-standing association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honoured to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman at Lancashire."

"Emirates Old Trafford is a world class international stadium and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates."

Opportunity

Lancashire's Director of Cricket welcomes Iyer

Paul Allott, Lancashire's Director of Cricket, welcomed Iyer to the club.

"Shreyas is one of the shining lights of a new generation of Indian batsman and a leader, and we're delighted that an opportunity to bring him to Emirates Old Trafford has presented itself," Allott said.

"His current form against England has been impressive and we're looking forward to welcoming him to Lancashire Cricket."

Iyer

Iyer has been faring well for Team India lately

In recent times, Iyer has cemented his spot in the Indian side (limited-overs).

His credentials in the Indian Premier League, wherein he captains Delhi Capitals, are also well-known.

The dashing batsman has duly solved India's number four woes in the ODIs.

In 2020, Iyer aggregated 331 runs from nine games, including a ton (vs NZ) and two fifties.

Information

He performed well in the T20I series against England

In the recently-concluded T20I series against England, Iyer smashed 121 runs from four innings at an average of 40.33. Prior to that, he slammed back-to-back tons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (103* vs Maharashtra and 116 vs Rajasthan).

Tournament

Royal London Cup to begin on July 22

Iyer will travel to UK for playing the Royal London Cup following the completion of IPL.

The One-Day Cup is set to begin on July 22, and will conclude on August 19.

Meanwhile, Lancashire will play their tournament opener against Sussex.

Notably, Lancashire reached the semi-final of 2019 edition, wherein they were handed a four-wicket defeat by Hampshire.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India vs England: 'Rohit, Dhawan to open', confirms Virat Kohli
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.73 million with 47K+ new cases
India
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane, replacing Ruby Rose
Entertainment
Vivo V20 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000
Science
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
Latest Sports News
ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma reclaims top spot
Sports
India vs England: Rahul, Krunal guide India to 317/5
Sports
India vs England: Dhawan slams 98, his highest against England
Sports
New Zealand outclass Bangladesh in 2nd ODI: Records broken
Sports
India vs England, 1st ODI: Prasidh, Krunal make ODI debuts
Sports
Trending Topics