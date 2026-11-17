IPL 2027: List of all retained players
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL), the country's premier T20 franchise tournament, is gearing up for its 20th season. On November 17, the 10 participating teams confirmed their retention list for the upcoming season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had extended this deadline from November 15 to avoid a clash with India's fifth ODI against New Zealand. On this note, we look at the final list of players retained by each of the 10 sides ahead of the upcoming auction.
Auction date
Key dates ahead of the mini-auction
The IPL 2027 mini-auction is set to take place in Goa on December 16.
Before this, franchises have to complete a few important steps after the announcement of their retained and released players.
The player registration window closes on November 23, while franchises submit their final lists of preferred auction targets by December 1.
A final auction register is expected to be released on December 3.
Auction rules
Franchises won't get RTM cards for IPL 2027 auction
For the IPL 2027 mini-auction, franchises won't get Right to Match (RTM) cards.
This means they can't use an RTM option to match another team's winning bid for a released player.
They will have to go through the regular bidding process if they want their former players back.
The absence of RTM cards could make the auction more competitive, especially for players released by their previous franchises.
#1
Gujarat Titans: Retained players
Gujarat Titans, who have made it to four playoffs across five seasons, acquired Harshal Patel from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹4 crore in the trade window.
Retained players by GT: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar,, Prasidh Krishna, Yarra Prithviraj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Ashok Sharma,, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Luke Wood, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat.
#2
Chennai Super Kings: Retained players
CSK, who finished eighth in IPL 2026, traded out Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to acquire Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards from SRH.
Moreover, the legendary MS Dhoni called time on his playing career, having taken over as the team's mentor.
Prashant Veer (₹14.2 crore) was also a notable release.
Retained players by CSK: Dewald Brevis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Jack Edwards, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Spencer Johnson, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson.
#3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Retained players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the winners of the last two seasons, have expectedly retained their core group.
Retained players by RCB: Jordan Cox, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Rashikh Dar, Yash Dayal, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Vicky Ostwal, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jitesh Sharma.
#4
Kolkata Knight Riders: Retained players
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who will need a new skipper following Ajinkya Rahane's (₹1.5 crore) retirement, have released Rachin Ravindra (₹2 crore) and Matheesha Pathirana (₹18 crore) to free up their purse.
However, Cameron Green (₹25.20 crore) has been retained.
Retained players by KKR: Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Prashant Solanki, Kartik Tyagi, Anukul Roy, Tim Seifert.
#5
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Retained players
Sunrisers Hyderabad had acquired T. Natarajan (DC), Khaleel, and Ellis through trades ahead of the retention deadline.
They released Travis Head (₹14 crore) after the Australian star decided to skip the upcoming season due to Australia's packed international schedule.
They, however, have retained their skipper Pat Cummins.
Retained players by SRH: Shubman Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aman Rao, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Yash Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, M. Siddharth, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel.
#6
Mumbai Indians: Retained players
In one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings exchanged Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, respectively.
MI have also released veteran pacers Trent Boult (₹12.5 crore) and Deepak Chahar (₹9.25 crore).
Retained players by MI: Ruchit Ahir, Krish Bhagat, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Mitchell Santner, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton.
#7
Punjab Kings: Retained players
Though Hardik's addition has provided PBKS with a quality three-dimensional player, Arshdeep's ouster has dented their bowling attack.
Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore) and Nehal Wadhera (₹4.2 crore) were their notable releases.
Retained players by PBKS: Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Cooper Connolly, Hardik Pandya, Harnoor Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.
#8
Lucknow Super Giants: Retained players
Lucknow Super Giants traded out their former skipper Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals in exchange for ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
In another deal, they traded out veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and left-arm spinner M Siddharth to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for England all-rounder Sam Curran.
Retained players by LSG: Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Akshat Raghuwavanshi, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, Sam Curran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Ingis, Nicholas Pooran.
#9
Rajasthan Royals: Retained players
As mentioned, RR secured Shami and Siddharth's services in the trade window.
Retained players by RR: Shubman Dubey, Donovan Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aman Rao, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Yash Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, M. Siddharth, Sushant Mishra, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel.
#10
Delhi Capitals: Retained players
Rishabh Pant's addition has boosted DC's batting line-up, though the bowling attack might feel Kuldeep's absence.
They have also released Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore), who pulled out of the 2027 season amid Australia's packed international schedule.
Retained players by DC: David Miller, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Rishabh Pant, Zeeshan Ansari, Kyle Jamieson, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi, Lungi Ngidi, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Axar Patel.