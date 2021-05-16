Home / News / Sports News / Zidane to leave Real Madrid: Here are his likely replacements
Zidane to leave Real Madrid: Here are his likely replacements

Parth Dhall
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is set to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season. It is understood that Zidane had informed the players about the same before the game against Sevilla in La Liga. This is the second time he has resigned from the post, having previously quit following Madrid's Champions League triumph in 2018. We present Zidane's likely replacements.

Raul

One of the front-runners to replace Zidane

Former striker Raul Gonzalez is one of the front-runners to take over as Real Madrid manager. One of the most prolific Spanish players, Raul presently manages Real Madrid Castilla, and as per reports, is in pursuit of a promotion. The side has won 21 games under him, till now. Raul is well aware of the demands and challenges of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid Castilla won UEFA Youth League title under Raul

In August 2018, Raul was appointed the youth coach at Real Madrid, taking charge of the Cadete B (Under-15) squad. A year later, he was named the manager of Real Madrid Castilla. He helped the youth team win the UEFA Youth League title in 2019/20.

Joachim Low touted as another contender

It has been reported that Germany boss Joachim Low is also in contention for the role. "Real Madrid is an interesting club for a coach," he had said in March. Although Low has taken Germany to new heights, he hasn't managed a football club since 2004 (FK Austria Wien). He is set to part ways with Germany following the Euro 2020.

The manager of 2014 FIFA World Cup champions

Low helped the German national side slinch 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, and the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia. As a club manager, he also led Austrian club Tirol Innsbruck to the 2001/02 Austrian Bundesliga title.

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri could be roped in

Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri is one of the key names in the frame to replace Zidane. The 53-year-old had left Juventus in 2019, and has been without a club ever since. There have been reports of a "direct contact" between Real Madrid and Massimiliano about a possible appointment. Notably, Massimiliano has been approached for the role previously as well.

Highest win percentage among Juventus managers in Serie A history

Massimiliano won the Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011 before winning it five times with Juventus between 2015 and 2019. As per Opta, he recorded the highest win percentage among the Juventus managers in Serie A history (75.5%: 142 wins in 188 games).

Trending Topics