Brendon McCullum considers Tom Banton, Harry Brook as part-time bowlers
What's the story
England's white-ball coach Brendon McCullum is considering using batters Tom Banton and Harry Brook as spin-bowling options in the ODI team. The move comes as part of their preparation for next year's 50-over World Cup in southern Africa. Despite mixed performances this winter, including disappointing defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in a tri-series, the team recently secured an impressive 2-1 series win against Australia.
Strategy shift
Developing Banton and Brook as part-time bowlers
With the World Cup being played across different venues in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, McCullum stressed the importance of developing Banton and Brook as part-time bowlers.
"These guys are talented, there is something there," said McCullum, as per BBC Sport.
The coach highlighted the unpredictability of conditions at next year's World Cup and said they might need such options on pitches that could be tricky to navigate.
World Cup
'We are looking at a World Cup'
"We are looking at a World Cup in 12 months' time, and no one knows what the conditions are going to be like. You could end up on a pitch that is exploding and need some options," said McCullum.
"We will keep encouraging them to do that. That World Cup is potentially 13 games in three different countries, fresh pitches, there's not much data on how those pitches will play, no one really knows."
Team dynamics
Dawson preferred over Rashid
In their recent matches, McCullum has gone with just one frontline spinner in England's XI.
Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has been preferred over veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
Part-time bowlers Will Jacks and Joe Root have also been used in this strategy.
Jacob Bethell could also play a similar role if picked after recovering from a knee injury.
Player highlights
Brook's bowling exploits in ODIs
Brook has occasionally bowled medium-pace in Tests but made his ODI debut as a bowler during England's win at Hobart on Wednesday.
He took the last wicket of Spencer Johnson with his new style of off-spin.
Banton, who is also a wicketkeeper, had bowled in England's warm-up match against Western Australia in Perth where he dismissed former Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar.
Comparisons
McCullum draws parallels with New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell
McCullum drew parallels between Banton and Brook with New Zealand spin-bowling all-rounders Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell.
Both are wicketkeepers by trade but have made a name for themselves as spinners in all formats after trialing in training.
This flexibility will be crucial for England at the World Cup, where only 15 players are allowed in a squad.