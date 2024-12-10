Summarize Simplifying... In short The Giants' roster this season boasts some of the biggest contracts in MLB. Adames leads the pack with a franchise record contract, followed by third baseman Matt Chapman with a $151 million deal.

Other notable contracts include starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Logan Webb, and centre fielder Jung-hoo Lee, who made his MLB debut last season.

Former Brewers shortstop currently holds the largest contract amongst all the active Giants player after his recent move to SF (Image credit: X/@MLBNetwork)

MLB: Top five biggest contracts on Giants' roster this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:14 pm Dec 10, 202401:14 pm

What's the story The San Fransisco Giants signed shortstop Willy Adames to a franchise record $182 million seven-year contract. With this, Adames has now signed the largest contract among active players on the Giants roster. Meanwhile, just two months ago the Giants signed third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year $151 million contract extension. Here are the top five largest contracts on the Giants' roster this season.

#1

Willy Adames - Shortstop ($182 million, seven years)

As mentioned the Giants signed Adames setting a franchise record. Meanwhile, Adames joins the Giants with five 20-plus homer seasons, including 32 homers last season with the Milwaukee Brewers. Adames also finished with 33 doubles, 112 RBI, and a .794 OPS during the 2024 season across 121 regular season games. Notably, he also finished 10th in the 2024 NL MVP voting.

#2

Matt Chapman - Third baseman ($151 million, six years)

Chapman owns the second largest contract on the current Giants roster which is worth $151 million and runs for six years. Meanwhile, in his debut season with the Giants, Chapman managed a .247 batting average including 27 HRs. He played 154 games and batted in 98 runs, managed 142 hits and had an OBP of .328 including a slugging average of .463.

#3

Robbie Ray - Starting pitcher ($115 million, five years)

Ray has two years and $50 million remaining on the five-year, $115 million contract he signed with the Giants before the 2022 season. Notably, Ray did not opt out of his contract with the Giants this season coming off a stellar 2024 season. In the last season, he managed an ERA of 4.70 from 30.2 innings across seven games in an injury-stricken season.

#4

Jung-hoo Lee - Centre fielder ($113 million, six years)

Lee signed a contract worth $113 million, including a $5,000,000 signing bonus, $113,000,000 guaranteed before the start of the 2024 season. Meanwhile, it was the Korean's first season with the Giants and his debut season in the MLB. In the season he had managed an average of .262 with two HRs and 15 runs across 37 regular season games.

#5

Logan Webb - Starting pitcher ($90 million, five years)

The fifth player with the largest contract in the current Giants squad is another starting pitcher. Webb signed a contract extension worth $90 million running for five years. Meanwhile, during the 2024 season, Webb boasted a 3.47 ERA including 172 strikeouts and one shutout. He also had a 13-10 record with 204.2 innings pitched across just 33 games.