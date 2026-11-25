Centurion Test: Wiaan Mulder attains these all-round feats versus Bangladesh
What's the story
South Africa cricket team all-rounder, Wiaan Mulder, claimed 7/31 for his side against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Bangladesh, who managed 91 in their 1st innings, folded for just 184 in their 2nd outing to lose by an innings and 219 runs. Mulder also hit a sensational hundred earlier on Day 2. He recorded these unique all-round feats.
Mulder
Mulder's performance versus Bangladesh at Centurion
Mulder picked 1/15 in Bangladesh's 1st innings score of 91 on Day 1.
And then, he scored a valiant 100 in South Africa's 494/7d.
He hit 12 fours and 2 sixes from 178 balls. He also added 92 runs alongside Tony de Zorzi and 106 with Marco Jansen.
In Bangladesh's 2nd innings, Mulder picked up 7 scalps to hand his side a solid win.
Record
5th all-rounder with a hundred and seven-fer in same Test
As per Cricbuzz, Mulder is now the 5th all-rounder to smash a hundred and pick a 7-fer in the same match.
Players with a hundred & a 7-fer in the same Test
Jack Gregory (AUS) vs ENG, Melbourne, 1920
Ian Botham (ENG) vs PAK, Lord's, 1978
Ian Botham (ENG) vs IND, Wankhede, 1980
R Ashwin (IND) vs WI, North Sound, 2016
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (AFG) vs ZIM, Sharjah, 2026
Wiaan Mulder (SA) vs BAN, Centurion, 2026*
SA
5th SA all-rounder with a 100 and fifer (same Test)
Mulder is also the 5th South African all-rounder with a 100 and fifer in the same Test.
South Africa players with a 100s & a 5-fer in the same Test
Jimmy Sinclair (6-fer) vs ENG, Cape Town, 1899
Aubrey Faulkner vs ENG, Johannesburg, 1910
Jacques Kallis vs WI, Cape Town, 1999
Jacques Kallis vs BAN, Potchefstroom, 2002
Corbin Bosch vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2025
Wiaan Mulder (7-fer) vs BAN, Centurion, 2026*
Information
More all-round records for Mulder versus BAN
Mulder joined Gary Kirsten, Dean Elgar and Marques Ackerman in terms of 2 hundreds against Bangladesh. Only Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith (3 each) have more. Mulder also became the 2nd South African bowler with a seven-fer versus Bangladesh after Keshav Maharaj (twice), as per Cricinfo.