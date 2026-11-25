Mulder picked 1/15 in Bangladesh's 1st innings score of 91 on Day 1.

And then, he scored a valiant 100 in South Africa's 494/7d.

He hit 12 fours and 2 sixes from 178 balls. He also added 92 runs alongside Tony de Zorzi and 106 with Marco Jansen.

In Bangladesh's 2nd innings, Mulder picked up 7 scalps to hand his side a solid win.