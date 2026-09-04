South Africa beat Namibia, reach T20I Tri-Series final: Key stats
What's the story
In a nail-biting finish, South Africa narrowly defeated Namibia by 11 runs in the final match of the 2026 T20I Tri-Series. The high-scoring encounter saw a total of 445 runs scored, but the result meant that Namibia would miss out on a spot in the final. South Africa will now face Zimbabwe in Sunday's championship match. Here are further details and stats from the match.
Match details
South Africa post a massive total
Batting first, South Africa posted a massive total of 228 runs for the loss of four wickets.
The innings was built on a stunning 156-run opening partnership between Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Connor Esterhuizen.
Pretorius scored his maiden T20I century, while Esterhuizen missed out on his own by just 12 runs.
It was a compact effort from the duo, helping South Africa score a quality total.
Jan Balt claimed 2 scalps for Namibia (2/31).
Close call
Namibia fall short in high-scoring thriller
Chasing a record target, Namibia gave South Africa a scare.
Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp added 119 runs for the first wicket, but couldn't sustain the momentum.
Despite their best efforts, South Africa's young bowlers held their nerves to secure victory.
Gerhard Erasmus managed 30* whereas Ruben Trumpelmann scored an unbeaten 10-ball 21.
Nqobani Mokoena claimed 2/43 from 4 overs.
Andile Simelane bagged one scalp as Namibia scored 217/3.
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Lhuan-dre Pretorius slams 101 versus Namibia
Pretorius faced 53 balls for his knock of 101. He smashed five fours and 8 sixes.
With this knock, he raced to a tally of 427 runs from 17 matches at 25.11.
He clocked his maiden hundred (50s: 2). Notably, he has hammered successive fifty-plus scores in the ongoing tournament.
He smashed 94 versus Zimbabwe in the previous match.
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2nd T20 hundred as Pretorius surpasses 100 sixes
As per Cricinfo, playing his 90th match overall in 20 overs cricket, the batter has amassed 2,389 runs at 28.44. He slammed his 2nd hundred (50s: 17). During his stay at the crease, he also surpassed 100 sixes (105).
Information
Partnership records between Pretorius and Esterhuizen
Esterhuizen and Pretorius shared 156 runs between them. It's now the sixth-highest stand for any wicket for South Africa. Meanwhile, this is now also the 2nd-highest stand (1st wicket) for the Proteas.
Esterhuizen
6th fifty in T20s for Esterhuizen
Esterhuizen's knock of 88 came off 40 balls. He slammed six fours and 8 sixes.
He has amassed 294 runs from 9 matches for SA at an average of 42.
He hammered his 3rd half-century and also registered his career-best score.
Playing his 56th match in T20s overall, the player has amassed 1,157 runs at 26.9.
He smashed his 6th fifty, as per Cricinfo.
Frylinck
Frylinck surpasses 1,500 runs and 50 T20I sixes
Frylinck struck at 200, hitting six fours and 8 sixes. With this effort, he surpassed 1,500 runs for Namibia, becoming the 2nd player to do so.
He owns 1,518 runs from 88 matches (69 innings) at 27.10. He struck his fifth fifty in T20Is.
As per Cricinfo, Frylinck also surpassed 50 sixes. He now has 52 maximums, becoming the 3rd Namibia player to do so.
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3rd fifty from Steenkamp's blade
Steenkamp's 61 had 5 fours and 3 sixes. In 18 matches, he has amassed 453 runs for Namibia at 26.64. He clocked his 3rd fifty and a career-best score. In three matches against South Africa, he owns 115 runs at 57.5.
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6th-highest score for Namibia
Namibia recorded their sixth-highest score in T20Is. Meanwhile, this is their highest total against a Full Member nation. For the 11th time, Namibia posted a 200-plus total in 20 overs cricket.