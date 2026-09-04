South Africa beat Namibia, reach T20I Tri-Series final: Key stats

Batting first, South Africa posted a massive total of 228 runs for the loss of four wickets.

The innings was built on a stunning 156-run opening partnership between Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Connor Esterhuizen.

Pretorius scored his maiden T20I century, while Esterhuizen missed out on his own by just 12 runs.

It was a compact effort from the duo, helping South Africa score a quality total.

Jan Balt claimed 2 scalps for Namibia (2/31).